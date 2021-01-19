"Was it PM Modi himself?" Rahul Gandhi on Arnab Goswami's leaked chats

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that leaking sensitive information related to the national secret of a planned attack to a journalist is a "criminal act" and persons behind this should be put in prison.
To a question about the leaked chats allegedly between Reoublic TV Editor Arnab Goswami and former head of rating agency BARC Partho Das Gupta discussing the Balakot air strike after the February 14, 2019 Pulwama terror strike on CRPF convoy, Rahul Gandhi said:
"Leaking of any sensitive information is a criminal act. This applies to the person who sends it and the person who receives it."
He said that such a sensitive issue was a subject of national secret regarding a planned air strike which is only either with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Union Defence Minister, Indian Air Force Chief and the National Security Advisor.
"I want to know who among the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister or NSA leaked secret information to the journalist. This is a criminal act. If the journalist had such information on his WhatsApp, I assume the Pakistanis too had it," he said.
"We want to know who among these people gave Arnab Goswami that information. Was it Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself? Or was it the Home Minister?" Gandhi asked during a press conference Tuesday.
He also said that by leaking such information to a journalist risked the IAF fighter jets and pilots and this was not an act of "patriotism".
He also said for leaking such a classified information, the process of putting the people in prison should start.
Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the farmers' agitation, saying that the "image" of India built by the Congress is being "destroyed" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Commenting on the farmers' protests at several borders of the national capital for the last 54 days over the three farm laws, he said that "a tragedy is unfolding" and the only solution to end the deadlock is to repeal the three farm laws.
Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Rahul Gandhi said:
"India used to be a pre-eminent economy in the world. Now we are a laughing stock. We are unable to provide jobs to the youth. Farmers are protesting outside in the cold. I don't know why Modiji thinks that it is something to be proud of."
"This is something to be ashamed of. The whole world is looking and asking why lakhs of farmers are sitting outside Delhi. So, Modi is destroying the image of India that Congress and Mahatma Gandhi built slowly and steadily," he said.
"That is the reality," he said, adding that the only solution to this is to repeal the three farm laws.
Slamming the government, the Congress leader said that the government believes it can tire out the farmers.
"But farmers cannot be tired or fooled. They are much smarter than the Prime Minister. Only solution to end the protests is to repeal the three farm laws," he said.
Rahul Gandhi also launched a booklet on the three farm laws titled 'Kheti ka Khoon'.
