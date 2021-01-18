Ward Boy dies day after Covid vaccination in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A 46-year-old hospital staffer died in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh a day after receiving Covid-19 vaccine, his family members said.
The ward boy, Mahipal Singh, complained of breathlessness and unease after taking a jab of Covishield, the Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine.
"He was vaccinated on Saturday around noon. On Sunday, he felt breathless and complained of chest congestion. We are inquiring into the reasons of the death. We will get a post mortem done", NDTV quoted MC Garg, Moradabad's chief medical officer, as telling to reporters.
"It does not seem to be a reaction to vaccination. He did night duty on Saturday too and there were no problems," he added.
Singh's son told the media his father may have been unwell before the vaccination, but he felt worse after receiving the vaccine shot.
"My father left the vaccination centre around 1.30 pm. He was feeling breathless and coughing when I brought him home", he said.
"He had a bit of pneumonia, the usual cough and cold, but he started feeling worse after returning home," he added.
India started Covid vaccination on Saturday. A total of 447 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the last two days of the inoculation drive against Covid-19.
As many as 2,24,311 beneficiaries have received doses of Covid vaccines in 553 sessions of vaccination till Sunday held across the country, according to the Ministry of Health.
