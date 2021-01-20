logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Life & Style

This Chinese man holds 8 world records for his speed skills

Xia has made a career out of his hobby, setting up a training institution with more than 3,000 students

Wednesday January 20, 2021 5:58 PM, IANS

Man with fastest hand

Beijing: Xia Yan (29) from Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is keen on time challenges.

Xia currently holds eight Guinness World Records for his mind-blowing speed skills, including one for taking the shortest time to type the alphabet on a touchscreen smartphone, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite his success, the Xi'an resident says he wants to attempt even more world records.

Xia has made a career out of his hobby, setting up a training institution with more than 3,000 students.

In recent years, he's also provided free courses to students in primary and middle schools in Xi'an, as well as remote mountainous areas of the neighbouring Sichuan Province.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo