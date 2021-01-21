JEE Advanced 2021 Mock Test - Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2021 Mock Test: IIT Kharagpur has launched JEE Advanced Mock Test, also called as JEE Advanced Online Practice Test and IIT JEE Advanced Model Question Papers, on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2020 will be held in India and abroad, on July 03, 2021 (Saturday), in two shifts: Paper 1 (09:00 to 12:00 IST) and Paper 2 (14:30 to 17:30 IST).
Along with launching the Mock Test, IIT Kharagpur has also uploaded on the JEE Advanced official website the detailed syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
The conducting body has also published in PDF detailed syllabus of Architecture Aptitude Test to be held in July 2021.
Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2021 can also access Past Question Papers from the year 2007 till 2020 to understand and become familiar with the actual exam.
Candidates should also note that JEE Advanced will be held only in Online Mode. Registration for JEE Advanced starts after the result of JEE Main is announced. JEE Main 2021 according to NTA will be held in February.
For detailed notification and JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Information Brochure candidates can visit JEE Advanced official website.
