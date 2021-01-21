Maharashtra Engineering CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats 2020 Published

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in co-ordination with DTE Maharashtra has published today i.e. Thursday January 21, 2021 on its official website fe2020.mahacet.org Vacant Seats for CAP Round II conducted for Admission to First Year Bachelor of Engineering and Technology (B.E/B.Tech) for the academic year 2020-21.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on its official website fe2020.mahacet.org on January 13, 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses.
Final Merit List and Category Wise Seat Matrix for CAP Round I of Maharashtra Engineering Counselling was released on January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seat Matrix for CAP Round-II was earlier scheduled on January 17, 2021. It was however delayed till today. Accordingly, the CAP Round 2 allotment has also been postponed till January 25, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate. (The Candidate who have already submitted and confirmed option form shall be able to unconfirmed option form only once.): January 21 to 23, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 25, 2021.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech First Year Engineering (FE) under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
