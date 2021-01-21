Student gang-raped, stabbed and thrown on railway track in Indore

Indore: A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped, stabbed, stuffed in a jute bag and thrown away on the railway track to die at Banganga railway track in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police said.
"The police control room at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday received information that a woman in the injured state has been found at the railway track", news agency ANI quoted Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashikant Kankane as telling to reporters.
The accused, a former lover of the girl, took her to a flat in Nandigram where he along with his friends gang-raped her, according to the police complaint.
When she threatened them, they allegedly stabbed her, packed her in a sack and carried her to the railway tracks in Bhagirathpura where they left her to die.
Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a string of crimes against women of late. The alleged gang-rape of the college student in Indore came to light days after a 14-year old teenager was raped in Betul.
After the brutal sexual attack, the girl was bludgeoned with a stone and buried alive but survived the attack.
The girl had gone to a farm in a village in Betul to switch off a motor. On finding her alone, the accused allegedly raped her, according to NDTV.
Police said it has arrested a 35-year-old accused and registered a case against him under the relevant sections.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.