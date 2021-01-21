logo
Student gang-raped, stabbed and thrown on railway track in Indore

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a string of crimes against women of late

Thursday January 21, 2021 10:55 AM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Rape

Indore: A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped, stabbed, stuffed in a jute bag and thrown away on the railway track to die at Banganga railway track in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police said.

"The police control room at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday received information that a woman in the injured state has been found at the railway track", news agency ANI quoted Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashikant Kankane as telling to reporters.

The accused, a former lover of the girl, took her to a flat in Nandigram where he along with his friends gang-raped her, according to the police complaint.

When she threatened them, they allegedly stabbed her, packed her in a sack and carried her to the railway tracks in Bhagirathpura where they left her to die.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a string of crimes against women of late. The alleged gang-rape of the college student in Indore came to light days after a 14-year old teenager was raped in Betul.

After the brutal sexual attack, the girl was bludgeoned with a stone and buried alive but survived the attack.

The girl had gone to a farm in a village in Betul to switch off a motor. On finding her alone, the accused allegedly raped her, according to NDTV.

Police said it has arrested a 35-year-old accused and registered a case against him under the relevant sections.

 

