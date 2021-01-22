Maharashtra DSE 2020 - CAP Round 2 Vacant Seat status released

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Vacancies: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra has published on its official website dse20.mahacet.org Provisional Vacant Seat status for CAP Round-2 to be conducted for Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE/BTech) courses.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on its official website dse2020.mahacet.org on January 13, 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I for the candidates who have applied for Admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE/BTech) courses.
Final Merit List and Category Wise Seat Matrix for CAP Round I of Maharashtra DSE Counselling was released on January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seat Matrix for CAP Round-II was earlier scheduled on January 17, 2021. It was however delayed till today. Accordingly, the CAP Round 2 allotment has also been postponed till January 27, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 14 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 21 to 23, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 27, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering / Technology (BE and B Tech and BSc) for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till December 30.
