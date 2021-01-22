Maharashtra DSP 2020 - CAP Round 2 Vacancy status published

Maharashtra DSP CAP Round 2 Vacancies: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra has published on its official website dsp20.mahacet.org Provisional Vacant Seat status for CAP Round-2 to be conducted for Direct 2nd Year in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy) courses.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on its official website dsp2020.mahacet.org on January 11, 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I for the candidates who have applied for Admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy courses.
Final Merit List and Category Wise Seat Matrix for CAP Round I of Maharashtra DSP Counselling was released on January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seat Matrix for CAP Round-II was earlier scheduled on January 17, 2021. It was however delayed till today. Accordingly, the CAP Round 2 allotment has also been postponed till January 26, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 11, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 21 to 23, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 26, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission for Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy) for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till December 30.
