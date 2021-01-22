Nowhera Shaikh walks out of jail to a rousing welcome

Mumbai: Heera Gold Founder and CEO Nowhera Shaikh walked out Friday after spending more than a year in prison to a rousing welcome by well-wishers and supporters.
Nowhera Shaikh was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. She walked out of Byculla Jail in Mumbai Friday afternoon.
Thousands of her supporters and investors were camping outside the Byculla Jail since Wednesday a day after SC granted Nowhera Shaikh six-week conditional bail.
Nowhera Shaikh, Founder and Chairperson of Heera Gold, an investment and finance firm is accused of collecting money from thousands of Muslims from India and abroad in the name of "Halal Investment".
According to a rough estimate, Heera Gold has a list of more than 1,70,000 investors from India and abroad.
Carrying flowers and placards that read "We support Nowhera Shaikh" and photograph of the Heera Gold founder, a number of investors expressed faith in the company.
"We have total faith in Nowhera Aapa. We are here to welcome her and assure her that we want Heera Gold to continue business", an investor told reporters outside the Byculla Jail.
The Supreme Court of India had on Tuesday granted six-week conditional bail to Nowhera Shaikh. As per her close aides, Nowhera Shaikh has been asked to return money to investors, on priority basis to those who had filed complaint against her.
Her close aides said Nowhera Shaikh is all set to release about 22 crore rupees to the investors who lost faith in her and lodged FIR against her that led to he arrest in October 2018.
The investors who did not lodge any complaints but still wants their money back can also ask for the return, her close aides said.
"Nowhera Aapa will soon call AGM to address the complaints and grievances of the investors", they said.
Nowhera Shaikh on the other hand just waived to her supporters waiting for her release outside Byculla Jail since the last two days. She did not talk to anyone and straightaway rode to airport.
The Heera Gold was expected to be released from the jail on Wednesday itself. However, she had to spend two more days in jail because of the delay in preparing her release papers.
