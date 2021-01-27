JEE Main Correction Window 2021 Opens Today

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open today i.e. Monday January 27, 2021 the window for making correction in application form, if any and change of exam centres, of JEE Main 2021 to be held in 4 sessions in Feb, March, April and May this year.
Hence, the candidates appearing for JEE Main 2021 who wish to change Centre Cities, Photograph and Signature in the Online Application Forms can do so till January 30, 2021.
Candidates should note that all corrections will be acceptable using the correction window. Any correction request sent via e-mail or any other means will not be acceptable.
"No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/application, including e-mail etc. Those candidates who have sent emails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections, if required by them", the NTA said.
Candidates should note that JEE Main 2021 admit card will be released in the second week of February.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 04 sessions.
The first session of JEE Main will be hled on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. The 2nd session will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021, the 3rd session on April 27, 28,, 29 and 30 wheread the 4th session will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
