Unprecedented enthusiasm for farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally

New Delhi: As the farmers' agitation at the Delhi borders entered the 60th day on Sunday, all eyes are on the farmers' tractor rally on the Republic Day.
The farmers sitting at the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders have been making preparations for the tractor rally.
Joginder Singh, the farmer leader of Punjab's Malwa region and President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan), said more farmers are marching towards Delhi along with their tractors from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and other provinces of the country to take part in the tractor rally.
"Volunteers have been assigned specific works for the farmers' parade", he said, adding that more than one lakh tractors were ready to take part in the parade, and women too would march to Delhi in open trolleys.
The leaders said they were making preparations to carry out the farmers Republic Parade on the outer ring road within the National Capital Region (NCR).
Punjab farmer leader and General Secretary of the BKU, Parminder Singh Pal Majra, said lakhs of farmers would participate in the rally. He informed that this rally would take place within a radius of 100 km in the NCR.
The farmer unions have clearly said they would carry out the tractor rally in a peaceful manner.
Earlier, the unions held talks with the Delhi Police on Saturday where the former claimed to have taken permission to carry out a tractor rally, while the police said the talks were in final stages.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) also said that more than 30 social organisations of Gurugram will join farmers' tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day in the city.
SKM president Chaudhary Santokh Singh said:
"It will be a 'historical' Tractor Parade on a historical day. Hundreds of tractors with the national flag will be part of the tractor parade in Gurugram."
"It will be a 'historical' Tractor Parade on a historical day. Hundreds of tractors with the national flag will be part of the tractor parade in Gurugram."
The organisations which are likely to be the part of the tractor rally include:
District Bar Association, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh, Sir Chhoturam Educational and Cultural Society, Sarva Khap Jharsa which include 360 village panchayats, Sarhaul village, Gurugram Village, Janwadi Mahila Samiti, AITUC, CITU, INTUC, HMS, Ricco Union, Maruti Union, Power Trade Union, Sarva Employees Union Haryana, Munjal Union, Hero Union, Parashuram Sevadal Haryana, Citizen Council Gurugram, Jan Adhikar Manch Gurugram, Rashtriya Votar Morcha Gurugram, Bhim Army, Sarva Employees Union Haryana and others.
District Bar Association, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh, Sir Chhoturam Educational and Cultural Society, Sarva Khap Jharsa which include 360 village panchayats, Sarhaul village, Gurugram Village, Janwadi Mahila Samiti, AITUC, CITU, INTUC, HMS, Ricco Union, Maruti Union, Power Trade Union, Sarva Employees Union Haryana, Munjal Union, Hero Union, Parashuram Sevadal Haryana, Citizen Council Gurugram, Jan Adhikar Manch Gurugram, Rashtriya Votar Morcha Gurugram, Bhim Army, Sarva Employees Union Haryana and others.
The Delhi Police meanwhile confirmed that after several rounds of talks with the farmers, it has permitted the tractor rally inside Delhi on January 26.
Police has said that the barricades would be lifted at Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur borders on January 26 after the Republic Day parade is over and the farmers would be allowed to enter upto 100 kilometers within Delhi with their tractors in a circular path on the routes discussed with the farmers.
The route specified is from:
Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana to Auchadi. From Tikri border, it will be to Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda, Dhansa, Badli and the KMP and from Gazipur border to Apsara border to Hapur Road.
Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana to Auchadi. From Tikri border, it will be to Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda, Dhansa, Badli and the KMP and from Gazipur border to Apsara border to Hapur Road.
"We have told the farmers that the rally would start once the Republic Day parade is over. We expect with the cooperation of the farmers the rally would be peaceful," Special Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Deependra Pathak, said.
Meanwhile, #BharatKaregaDelhiKooch and other hash tags are trending on Twitter since morning. Sample some of the messages, memes and videos posted on the popular social media site.
1952 :: Tractor Trolley Being Used to Carry Tableau In Republic Day Parade (Photo Division ) pic.twitter.com/cNgYuHDlFj— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) January 24, 2021
1952 :: Tractor Trolley Being Used to Carry Tableau In Republic Day Parade (Photo Division ) pic.twitter.com/cNgYuHDlFj
Sending love, light, and memes to our farmers as they prepare for the tractor rally on the 26th#IstandWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/tdplI04yzF— Humble The Poet (@humblethepoet) January 23, 2021
Sending love, light, and memes to our farmers as they prepare for the tractor rally on the 26th#IstandWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/tdplI04yzF
26 Jan Tractor Rally is nothing less than an international level event.@AJEnglish @BBCWorld @CNN @GWR must keep an eye to capture this unique and historical event.Tractor Parade of this scale has never happened in the past.#Tractor2Twitter pic.twitter.com/hli0LOcv90— Tractor2ਟਵਿੱਟਰ (@Tractor2twitr) January 24, 2021
26 Jan Tractor Rally is nothing less than an international level event.@AJEnglish @BBCWorld @CNN @GWR must keep an eye to capture this unique and historical event.Tractor Parade of this scale has never happened in the past.#Tractor2Twitter pic.twitter.com/hli0LOcv90
Punjab Children's "Cycle Rally" Backing Republic Day Tractor Rally. #26JanDelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/sbPhDa2ADh— ਸੁੱਖਦੀਪ ਕੌਰ ਧਾਲੀਵਾਲ (@sukhdee35031827) January 23, 2021
Punjab Children's "Cycle Rally" Backing Republic Day Tractor Rally. #26JanDelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/sbPhDa2ADh
I am proud of all my sisters that are raising awareness for our Farmers Protest pic.twitter.com/mSk3IWoZyb#26JanDelhiChalo#farmersrprotest #26JanDelhiTractorParade #TractorRally— 𝐊𝐚𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐢𝐭 (@kisandikudi) January 23, 2021
I am proud of all my sisters that are raising awareness for our Farmers Protest pic.twitter.com/mSk3IWoZyb#26JanDelhiChalo#farmersrprotest #26JanDelhiTractorParade #TractorRally
The farmers have been demanding a repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, implemented by the Central government last year as well as the legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
The farmers have been sitting on protest at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year. During the 60 days of their protest, the farmers held 11-rounds of talks with the Central government so far without any breakthrough.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.