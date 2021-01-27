Maharashtra DSP 2020: CAP Round 2 Result Published, Check now

MH CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website dsp20.mahacet.org.in CAP Round 2 Allotment result for the students seeking Admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy).
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website dsp20.mahacet.org Provisional Vacant Seat status for CAP Round-2 to be conducted for Direct 2nd Year in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy) courses.
CAP Round 1 result was published on January 11, 2021. On the other hand, inal Merit List and Category Wise Seat Matrix for CAP Round I Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy) Counselling was released on January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 11, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 12 to 14, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 26, 2021.
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round II : January 27 to 29, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission for Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy ( B. Pharmacy) for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till December 30.
