Maharashtra DSP 2020: CAP Round 2 Result Published, Check now

Maharashtra CET Cell had published DSP 2020 CAP Round 1 result on January 11, 2021

Wednesday January 27, 2021 6:57 AM, ummid.com News Network

DSP CAP Round 2

MH CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website dsp20.mahacet.org.in CAP Round 2 Allotment result for the students seeking Admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy).

Link to CAP Round 2 Allotment of CET Cell DSP 2020

  1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
  2. Click on the link "CAP II Allotment Print Display" right in the middle of the Home Page.
  3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSP20 and Date of Birth.
  4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website dsp20.mahacet.org Provisional Vacant Seat status for CAP Round-2 to be conducted for Direct 2nd Year in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy) courses.

CAP Round 1 result was published on January 11, 2021. On the other hand, inal Merit List and Category Wise Seat Matrix for CAP Round I Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy) Counselling was released on January 06, 2021.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year B Pharm Admission 2020 - Important Dates

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 11, 2021.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 12 to 14, 2021.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 26, 2021.

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round II : January 27 to 29, 2021.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission for Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy ( B. Pharmacy) for the year 2020-21 from December 9.

The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till December 30.

 

