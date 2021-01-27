Maharashtra DSE 2020 CAP Round 2 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 2 Allotment 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday January 27, 2021 on its official website dse20.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II of candidates who registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE/BTech) courses.
Candidates should note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 2 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on January 6, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSE CAP Round I on its official website.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website dse20.mahacet.org Provisional Vacant Seat status for CAP Round-2 to be conducted for Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE/BTech) courses.
CAP Round 1 result was published on January 13, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 14 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 27, 2021.
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round II: January 28 to 30, 2021 upto 03:00 pm.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering / Technology (BE and B Tech and BSc) for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till December 30.
