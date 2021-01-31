MP Board 12th, 10th 2021 Time Table published

Bhopal: The schedule for Class 10th and 12th board examinations 2021 to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in Madhya Pradesh has been finally announced.
The exams for Class 10 or High School Certificate (HSC) Exam 2021 for regular as well as Vocational and Deaf, Dumb/Physical/DPSE exams would start from April 3.
Similalry, Class 12 or Inter Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Exam 2021 for regular as well as Vocational and Deaf, Dumb/Physical/DPSE exams would begin from May 1.
According the detailed time table and datesheet released by the Madhya Pradesh board, the examinations for Class X would be held from April 30 and continue till May 15 wheras that of Class XII would be conducted from May 1 to May 18.
Physical education training journalism examination (two-year course) and Diploma in pre-school education (D.P.S.E.) exam (two-year course) would be held from April 30 to May 11.
"All these examinations would be conducted between 8 a.m and 11 a.m.", the MP board said.
Exams of regular, self-studious, blind, deaf, mute and handicapped candidates would be conducted on the same day and time.
"If any public or local holiday is declared by the government during the examination period, even then the exams would be conducted according to the same schedule", the board said.
Board exams in Madhya Pradesh are normally conducted in the month of March. This year however all the exams are delayed because of Coronavirus.
More details can be found on the MP board official website mpbse.nic.in.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.