Indonesia to integrate Islamic Economy pedagogy in its 100 universities

Jakarta: In a move aimed at promoting Islamic economy and finance, and produce talented and skilled professionals related to the subject, Indonesia has decided to provide high-quality standardized textbooks that will be introduced in 100 local universities.
According to a report by Salaam Gateway, three textbooks to be taught at ten universities in initial phase have already been produced by National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS).
The government is working on seven other textbooks on the subject which will get ready in the next two years when the remaining 90 universities will join the campaign. These books will deal with Islamic Finance, Halal Chains, Halal Fashion, Halal Pharma, Halal Cosmetics and other related topics.
Among the ten universities that will initially integrate the textbooks on Islamic Economy and Finance include both mainstream secular as well as Islamic universities of the country.
"We want to improve our talent quality and their literacy on Islamic Economy so we signed an MoU and collaboration agreement letter with the universities", Salaam Gateway quoted Sutan Emir Hidaya, Director of Sharia Ecosystem Infrastructure at the National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS), as saying.
With the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia dreams of becoming the global fashion capital for Muslim wear — an industry that’s projected to be worth US$311 billion by 2024.
With the same aim in mind, Indonesian President Joko Widodo had in May 2019 launched the country's first master plan for a Sharia Economy for implementation from 2019 to 2024. The master plan sets out four main strategies aimed at transforming the country into a net producer instead of simply a market for halal goods and services, according to The Jakarta Post.
Currently, despite its status as being a country with the highest number of Muslim population, Indonesia is far behind non-Muslim countries such as India, United States of America and Brazil as an exporter to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, at number 10.
With a strong presence of the sharia financial sector as the main capital provider for halal businesses, the government hopes to empower the halal value chain of Indonesia.
