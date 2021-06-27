In a first, girl with Down Syndrome memorises entire Quran

Amman: A Jordanian girl, 26, has become with first in the world with Down syndrome to memorise entire Quran – the Holy Book of Islam.
Down syndrome, sometimes called Down's syndrome, is a genetic chromosome 21 disorder causing developmental and intellectual delays. It is caused when abnormal cell division results in extra genetic material from chromosome 21.
The disorder causes a distinct facial appearance, intellectual disability and developmental delays.
Despite suffering from Down’s syndrome, Rawan Dweik who hails from Jordan was able to memorise the entire Quran. And, the credit for this -- along with her determination and hard work, goes to her mother.
“When I gave birth to her and learned that she suffers from Down syndrome, like any mother, I felt sad and upset. But, then I swore to Almighty Allah that I would teach her to read the Qur’an, and in shaa Allah, will also help her memorize the entire Holy Book”, Awatef Jaber, the mother of Rawan Dweik, told the Turkish (Anatolia) agency.
Memorising the Holy Book is an honour, and Allah, the Almighty, has special reward not only for those who memorise entire Quran but also for their parents.
Awatef said she enrolled her daughter in a school where she studied till 7th grade.
“Rawan was very smart and intelligent. I began to teach her the short Surahs of the Holy Book. She memorized them very quickly. So I enrolled her in a school when she was 6-year old. But after completing 7th grade, she dropped out from the school”, Awatef said.
About the method of memorizing it, her mother said:
“Rawan was memorizing through writing. She memorized Surah al-Baqarah within a year and a half.”
“Rawan was memorizing through writing. She memorized Surah al-Baqarah within a year and a half.”
In a viral video Rawan Dweik herself described at length how she memorised the entire Quran with the help of her mother and teacher.
“My mother would read one verse at a time which I used to repeat after her. I do this for every page until I memorise it”, she said.
“I go to Bayan Centre where my teacher used to guide me in Quran recitation. She taught us verse by verse and we repeated after her”, she said.
“I repeat every single verse at least 10 times and then I would recite them off by heart. And, it is Allah who made this easy for me”, she said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.