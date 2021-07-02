CLAT (2021) test centre change window opens

CLAT 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has released the updated list of CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) test centres (exam centres) on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium has asked the candidates who have registered for CLAT 2021 to change their preference for exam centres if they wish before July 4.
“The final list of test centres is given below and the new centres have been highlighted. Those who wish to update their Test Centre preference are required to do so by 23:59 on July 04, 2021”, NALSAR said in an official notification.
“Subsequent requests shall not be accepted”, it added.
1) Login to your CLAT account
2) Click 'Edit Application' button
3) Go to 'Preferences' tab
4) Update the 3 test centre preferences as required.
5) Click the Next (>) button. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click Save Form button
1) Login to your CLAT account
2) Click 'Edit Application' button
3) Go to 'Preferences' tab
4) Update the 3 test centre preferences as required.
5) Click the Next (>) button. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click Save Form button
As per the revised schedule released earlier, CLAT this year will be conducted on Friday July 23. Candidates should note that the CLAT 2020 exam will be held only in Offline Mode.
The admission to UG and PG programmes in participating universities under CLAT-2021 shall be completed through centralised online counselling conducted by the CLAT Consortium Office.
The basis of allotment of seats shall be 'merit-cum-preference', i.e., the CLAT Rank, the order of preference given by the candidate in the CLAT application form and the category/categories selected by the candidate in the online application form and the number of seats and their division/break-up as available in each of the participating NLU.
Online counselling will start after the declaration of CLAT 2021 results.
"Candidates for the LLM programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCSs to be answered in 120 minutes", the Consortium said.
"There will be no descriptive section in CLAT 2021", it added.
As the window for test centre change closed on July 4, it is now expected that CLAT Admit Card and Hall Ticket of all registerted candidates will be released by the next week.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.