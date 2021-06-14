CLAT 2021 on July 23, Last date to apply June 15

CLAT 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) will conduct on Friday July 23, CLAT 2021 (Common Law Admission Test), an official release said.
CLAT 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 13. The exam however could not be held because of the Covid-19.
The Consortium of National Law Universities announced the new date of CLAT 2021 after a meeting held on Saturday June 12.
“CLTA 2021 will be held on Friday 23rd July 2021 between 2 & 4 pm for both UG and PG Programmes”, it said in a notification dated June 14.
Candidates who have not applied for CLAT can do so till tomorrow i.e. June 15, 2021.
Candidates should note that the CLAT 2020 exam will be held only in Offline Mode. However, registration and application forms should be submitted only in Online Mode.
A detailed notification giving last date of application, new exam pattern, admit card download date and other important information has already been published on the website.
The admission to UG and PG programmes in participating universities under CLAT-2021 shall be completed through centralised online counselling conducted by the CLAT Consortium Office.
The basis of allotment of seats shall be 'merit-cum-preference', i.e., the CLAT Rank, the order of preference given by the candidate in the CLAT application form and the category/categories selected by the candidate in the online application form and the number of seats and their division/break-up as available in each of the participating NLU.
Online counselling will start after the declaration of CLAT 2021 results.
"Candidates for the LLM programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCSs to be answered in 120 minutes", the Consortium said.
"There will be no descriptive section in CLAT 2021", it added.
"In view of avoiding longer travel to the test centres, applicant will be given a chance to revisit their preference of test centres after the last date of submission of filled in application", the Consortium said.
"The consortium as far as possible will try to adjust first or second preference of the test centre. The candidates are advised to get themselves vaccinated", it said.
