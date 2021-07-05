Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks do not match reality on ground: Owaisi

Hyderabad: Asauddin Owaisi, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP, Monday reminded Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat that mob lynching and killing of Muslims in the name of cow slaughter has support of the present dispensation.
Listing out the cases of lynching that have taken place under the present dispensation, Owaisi said that the criminals, who are propagating hatred against the Muslim community, have the support of the Hindutva government.
Owaisi also said that hatred against the Muslim community emanates from Hindutva.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is considered as the patron of the ruling Bahrtiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar. Hindutva is the core ideology of RSS, BJP and Sangh Parivar.
Asaduddin Owaisi’s outburst against Mohan Bhagwat came a day after the latter said those involved in mob lynching are not Hindus. Bhagwat also said:
“If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then that person is not Hindu”.
Pointing out that Bhagwat’s remarks do not match the reality on ground, Owaisi said:
“Contrary to what the RSS Chief says, the ministers in the government supported by him are garlanding those involved in mob lynching”.
He said that people who participate in mob lynching "would not know the difference between cow and buffalo" but names of victims from a particular community "were enough to kill".
