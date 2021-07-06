Two Board Exams, Reduced Syllabus – CBSE Plan for 10th, 12th 2021-22

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a notification released Monday said it will hold two board exams for classes 10th and 12th instead of one in the ensuing academic year and also said the syllabus for the year 2021-22 has been reduced.
Announcing the new scheme for 2021-22, the CBSE said the academic session will be bifurcated into two terms, with the board conducting exams at the end of each.
The CBSE said Term 1 exam will be held in November-December 2021, and will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.
The Board will send the question papers and the marking schemes to schools, which will conduct the exams under the supervision of external examiners and observers, and send the results to the Board.
“The exams will be of 90-minute duration”, the CBSE said.
“Term 2 exam will be conducted in March-April 2022. These exams will be held at exam centres decided by the CBSE.
The duration of the Term 2 exam will be of 02 hours. Questions of this exam will be in different formats.
“In case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations, Term II exams too will be in the form of 90-minute MCQ papers”, the CBSE said.
Regarding the result and score, the CBSE notification said:
“The responses of students will be captured on OMR sheets, which after scanning may be directly uploaded on the CBSE portal or alternatively uploaded by the school on the very same day.”
“Efforts will be made to make internal assessments or practicals or project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by CBSE to ensure fair distribution of marks”, it said.
“The results of both the term-end exams will contribute to the final overall score”, the CBSE said.
The revised scheme has been announced because of the second wave of Covid-19 and experts prediction that a 3rd wave of the pandemic is knocking.
