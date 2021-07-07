Dilip Kumar - Condolences and Tributes

[Dilip Kumar with Sarhadi Gandhi Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan in a file photo.]
Condolences continue pouring in for Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who passed away early on Wednesday. The top leadership of different states and the country, politicians from different parties, film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise of the thespian.
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has directed Dilip Kumar in films like "Vidhaata", "Karma" and "Saudagar", tweeted: "Saddest day of my life. Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words. RIP SAHEB."
Tweeting in Hindi, Mangeshkar wrote: "Yusuf bhai aaj apne chhotisi behen ko chhodke chale gaye... Yusuf bhai kya gaye, ek yug ka ant ho gaya, mujhe kuch sujh nahi raha, main bohot dukhi hoon, nishabd hoon, kayee batein, kayee yadein humein deke chale gayen (Yusuf bhai is gone, leaving behind his younger sister. His demise marks the end of an era. I am heartbroken. He has left behind so many memories)."
Mangeshkar was known to tie Rakhi on Dilip Kumar's wrist every year.
"Yusuf bhai pichhle kayee salon se bimar they, kisiko pehchaan nahi paate the, aise waqt Saira bhabhi ne sab chhodkar unki dinraat seva kee hai, unke liye doosra kuch jeevan nahi tha. Aisi aurat ko main pranam karti hoon aur Yusuf bhai ki aatma ko shanti miley yeh dua karti hoon (Yusuf bhai had been keeping unwell since the past few years and was unable to recognise anyone. During this time Saira bhabhi devoted her life and her days and nights to look after him. My pranam to this lady and I'm pray that Yusuf bhai's soul rests in peace)," the playback legend added.
While paying his tribute to Dilip Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the late actor will be remembered as a “cinematic legend” and his death is a loss to the cultural world.
“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
In his condolence message, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said:
"My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come."
Terming him as the 'Mayanayak' of his generations, Koshyari recalled how he was so fascinated by Dilip Kumar that he watched his blockbuster "Mughal-E-Azam" twice, back-to-back.
"Unfortunately, I didn't watch any films thereafter 'Mughal-E-Azam' remained the first and the last film I watched. Dilip Kumar was a legend, nobody can take his place," said the Governor.
Thackeray, calling Dilip Kumar's passing as a bright shining star which has fallen from the silver screen, said the legendary actor will forever remain in the hearts of his fans.
"Dilip Kumar dominated the film industry with his diverse roles and versatile acting. His career was one of the highlights of the Indian Cinema, and he will forever remain the hearts of his fans," the CM said.
He recalled how Dilip Kumar enjoyed a close relationship with his father, the late Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray and both nourished an inseparable bond of arts.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Dilip Kumar's demise has shattered the 'beacon of Indian Cinema' and the country has lost a great artiste of the century.
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said:
"Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend"
Actor John Abraham wrote: "Rest in peace, Sir! #DilipKumar."
Actor Paresh Rawal wrote: "Alvida Yusuf Saab."
Actor Kabir Bedi tweeted: "The passing of legendary Dilip Kumar truly marks the end of an era. He was the last to leave of Bollywood's triumvirate of iconic superstars: Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand #DilipKumar, all of whom I had the honour of knowing. Rest in peace, Dilip Saab. Your films have immortalised you."
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recalled:
"Many many years ago Dilip Saab had called some of us to his house. I remember Ketan Mehta and Govind Nihalani being there among others. He wanted us to make short films on communal harmony. I wish we had taken a picture! What a man. What an actor! Thank you, Sir!"
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote: "Deepest condolences to Saira ji and family. RIP @TheDilipKumar saab."
Actress Raveena Tandon posted: "A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti."
Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared: "No One like you!!! Have a great Journey from here on Master…. saadar naman. Rest in Peace."
Singer Adnan Sami tweeted:
"I am so heartbroken by d news that the ‘King of Cinema' DILIP KUMAR has passed away. I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my fathers first cousin frm Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf ‘Lala'. He was very loving to me. 'Khuda Paiman Lala jan'. #DilipKumar."
Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted: "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace!"
Actress Renuka Shahane posted: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incomparable legend Dilip Kumar sahab. RIP. His unsurpassed artistry has inspired and will continue to inspire actors all over the world. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji and his family. He is immortal through his art."
Actor Arshad Warsi tweeted:
"We have lost the greatest actor Indian cinema has known. Dilip sahab was and will always be the bench mark of stardom and immense talent. I am glad he lived a full and loved life... you were and will always be in our prayers... KHUDA HAFIZ..."
Composer Vishal Dadlani shared: "@TheDilipKumar saab makes human mortality seem powerless when compared to a life well-lived. He'll always be with us. His work, his dignity, his artistic influence, his memory is woven into the fabric of Indian culture, forever. Condolences to Saira Banu ji. #DilipKumar."
Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote:
"Deepest condolences to smt #SairaBanu ji.. May the Almighty give her strength to bear this great loss."
Actor Aftab Shivdasani expressed: "Heroes get remembered but legends never die. Thank you for inspiring millions all over the world. Rest in glory Dilip sahab. An institution. An era. Prayers for your soul and deepest condolences to your family."
Actress Esha Deol posted: "#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family. May his soul rest in peace."
Actor Ronit Roy wrote: "Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter."
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared:
"I must have been all of 4 yrs old whn i saw my 1st stampede.. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception, the guests went mad, especially the women, the stage broke! there was hysteria. #LEGEND.. my deepest condolences to #Sairaji n his family. His legacy continues."
Actor Vijay Varma posted: "Both and institution and a scholar in artistic pursuit.. there will never be anyone like you. Rest in glory King Dilip Kumar."
Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted:
"Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence. #RIPDilipKumar."
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared: "Legend forever. Rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab. You will live in our hearts forever. Prayers and condolences to Saira ji, the family and fans."
Actress Diana Penty tweeted: "#DilipKumar Sahab, you are and will forever be, a legend. My deepest condolences to Saira Banu Ji and the family. May he rest in peace."
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has mourned the death of well-known actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Dilip Kumar (Yousuf Khan) and said this has led to a great void in the Indian film industry.
The chief minister recalled the great and long services rendered by Dilip Kumar as an actor for several decades to the Indian film industry.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also condoled the death of the legendary actor.
"Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat Dilip sb is no more. He was a great human being & it'll be hard to ignore his absence," tweeted the Hyderabad MP.
Asaduddin Owaisi also recalled that he had the opportunity to meet him in 1996 when he'd come to Hyderabad to inaugurate Owaisi Hospital & Research Centre.
