Tokyo Olympics will be played without spectators

Tokyo: The Tokyo Olympic Games, staring on July 23, will be played without spectators at venues, Tokyo Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa announced on Thursday.
Tokyo will be placed under the fourth state of emergency on July 12, and it will last until August 22, covering the duration of the Olympics (July 23-August 8).
The decision has been taken because of the second wave of Coronavirus, and a looming third wave of the Pandemic.
It was earlier expected that local fans would be allowed to Olympic venues. But it is now officially announced that the state of emergency will remain enforced throughout the Olympics and all matches and games will be held without spectators.
Tokyo reported 920 new cases on Wednesday, up from 714 last Wednesday. It is the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13.
