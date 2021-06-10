CBSE to honour outstanding Teachers and Principals

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is seeking applications from Principals and Teachers working in its affiliated schools for "CBSE Teacher Awards 2020-21".
The CBSE in a notification issued on Monday June 07 has said the eligible teachers and principals can apply on or before June 28, 2021.
"Applications for the award would be accepted only through an online web portal. Please click here to register "cbse.nic.in". The last date of submission of application is 28.06.2021. No other mode of submission of application is allowed", the CBSE said.
"Teachers, Counselors, Special Educators, Trainer and Heads of schools themselves shall apply directly by filling the application form online on or before the prescribed last date", it said.
"Each applicant shall give an undertaking that all the information/data submitted is true to the best of his/her knowledge. If anything is found to be false at any stage of selection, then he/she will be liable to disciplinary action. Even if award is conferred, the same will be withdrawn", the CBSE said.
• All teachers presently working with the private schools affiliated to CBSE who have completed at least 10 years of regular service as a teacher in either CBSE or any other recognized Board of School Education affiliated school(s) by 31st March 2021 can apply.
• All Principals of the private schools affiliated to CBSE who have completed 10 years of regular service as a teacher and 5 years as a Principal in CBSE affiliated school(s) by 31stMarch 2021 can apply.
• Teachers or Principals retired on 31st March 2021 or after may also apply if they fulfill all other conditions.
• Teachers or Principals who have already received CBSE Honour can apply for the National Award by Ministry of Education, if they are still otherwise eligible.
• Principals cannot apply in the category of teachers.
• An applicant can apply under only one category.
The Central Board of Secondary Education instituted the ‘Teacher Awards’ under the aegis of MHRD in the year 2000 to give public recognition to the meritorious services of outstanding teachers of schools affiliated to it.
Since then, these awards are given every year on Teachers’ Day i.e. September 5.
“Each award consists of a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs.50,000/-.” The CBSE said.
"Selection of final awardees by the Committee and announcement of awards will be displayed on the CBSE portal. The names of the top 6 scorers will be forwarded to Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India for National Teachers Award. The shortlisted candidates will be either eligible for National Awards, or for CBSE Awards as per rules", it said.
