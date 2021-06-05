TN Muslim group donates Rs 1 cr to CM Covid Relief Fund

Chennai: Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI) has donated ₹1 crore towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help support the state's initiative in combating the Covid pandemic.
President of the MEASI, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot, accompanied by the Honorary Secretary, Elias Sait, Honorary Treasurer, a Chartered Accountant (CA), and Secretary General of Seafood Exporters Association of India, Najmuddin Majeed, Executive Committee members a philanthropist and businessman, K. Alauddin (former IAS officer) and Dr. Junaid Rasheed, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and handed over the cheque to him.
The Chief Minister thanked the President and members of the MEASI for their handsome donation for a deserving cause.
The parent body of The New College, a prestigious college in Chennai, MEASI is a premier Muslim organisation in South India.
There are several institutions run under MEASI including MEASI Institute of Architecture, Institute of Management, Institute of Information Technology, College of Education, Chartered Accountants Academy, and MEASI Matriculation Higher Secondary School.
Altogether MEASI has the strength of 8,500 students and 6,000 members.
CM Stalin had earlier this week requested Stalin public and private organisations to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).
In his statement, Stalin said that the state is in dire need of financial support during this crisis. He also said that the money donated to CMPRF will be spent towards infrastructure development of hospitals.
