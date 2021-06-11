Haryana 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Friday declared Class 10th result 2021 on its official website "bseh.org.in".
The board declared all registered candidates passed.
HBSE 10th result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of internal assessment of the students as the exam was cancelled due to Covid-19.
02:15 pm Haryana board 10th result (2021) will be declared today at 02:30 pm, it is officially confirmed.
Once declared, the 10th result will be live on bseh.org.in. Use the direct link given below to check your score.
Students can also check their results through SMS. To get the result via SMS, students need to type 'Result HB10' followed by their roll number and send it to 56263.
10:30 am The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) also known as BSEH Bhiwani board is set to declare the result of Class 10th students who had registered for the Matric exams for the year 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bseh.org.in.
2. Click on the “Result” Tab.
3. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth if asked.
4. Click on Submit button to check your result and 10th score.
Students should note that Haryana board is most likely to declare the 10th result by 02:00 pm today i.e. Friday June 11, 2021.
A last minute change of date and schedule is possible.
Students should also note that Haryana 10th Matric result this year will be declared based on the internal assessment. This is because the board had cancelled the 10th board exam because of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Haryana board had earlier also decided to formulate special evaluation system and passing criteria to maintain transparency and fairness.
A total of 318,373 students have registered for Class 10 board exams in Haryana. Out of them 174,956 are boys whereas 143,417 are girls. The Class 10 examinations were scheduled to begin on April 22 and end on May 12, 2021, in the state at various exam centres. But, the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.
In 2020, Haryana board 10th exams were conducted in March. The overall pass percentage was 64.59. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and that of boys was 60.27. Rishita, from Hisar district, was state topper. She had topped the examination by securing 100 per cent marks in the 2020 HBSE Class X exams.
