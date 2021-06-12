FIR against Aisha Sulthana snowballed into major crisis for BJP in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep: Sedition case filed against filmmaker Aisha Sulthana Saturday snowballed into a major crisis for BJP in Lakshadweep forcing at least 15 party leaders of the Island to submit their resignation in protest.
The Kavaratti Police had on Friday served a notice to Aisha Sulthana to appear before it on June 20, in connection with her remarks made on a Malayalam TV channel about the spread of Covid in the island.
The notice was sent to the filmmaker and actress amid the already prevailing local sentiments against the new Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel.
The case against Aisha Sulthana was registered after a complaint by Lakshadweep BJP's unit president C Abdul Khader Haji following the TV channel debate on June 7, where she had alleged that the 'Centre used biological weapons for the spread of Covid-19 in Lakshadweep, which according to the complainant is anti-national.
Protesting against the move, the local BJP leaders in their resignation letter sent to Abdul Khader Haji, said:
"The BJP in Lakshadweep is fully aware of how the present Administrator Patel's actions are anti-people, anti-democracy and causing extreme suffering among people."
Backing Aisha Sultana, the leaders further said:
"It's just in the same manner, that Chetlat resident Aisha Sultana also shared her opinion in the media. Based on your complaint to the police, there has been a case registered against Aisha Sultana who, during a discussion, talked about from not having any Covid cases to rampant cases with the arrival of the present Administrator in Lakshadweep and his unscientific, irresponsible decisions."
The local leaders also reminded Khader Haji of having met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue and "submitting a complaint".
"You also know that several BJP leaders of Lakshadweep have already spoken on the various wrongdoings of the administrator and the district collector," they said in their letter.
Sulthana who hails from Chetlath Island in Lakshadweep is currently based in Kochi. Besides being a model, she has worked in numerous films in Malayalam.
"You have filed a false and unjustified complaint against Chetlath sister, and ruining her family and her future. We convey our strong objection and resign from the primary membership of the BJP," they said.
The letter has been signed by BJP state secretary Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha among others.
Ever since the new administrator took charge, the Congress and the ruling Left, here have been up in arms and have alleged that Patel is trying to implement the Sangh parivar agenda in the otherwise calm and peace loving island.
The Kerala Assembly earlier this month also saw a unanimous resolution being passed in the demanding the removal of Patel.
Just the other day the island administrators following a protest was forced to withdraw an order which said that in all the fishing boats that venture out for fishing in the island will have a security official.
On Monday, the entire island was on a day long hunger strike by remaining in their homes and was fasting demanding the removal of Patel.
