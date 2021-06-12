logo
UNESCO Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development - Apply before Oct 31, 2021

The three laureates of the 2021-2022 UNESCO Hamdan Prize will receive an award of US $100,000 each

Saturday June 12, 2021 12:03 PM, ummid.com News Network

UNESCO Hamdan Award

[UNESCO photo (File)]

New Delhi: UNESCO is inviting nominations for the next edition of the Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development, the CBSE said in a notification urging all its affiliated institutes to participate.

“Following the educational catastrophe that the world experienced in 2020, which prevented up to 1.5 billion learners from attending class, and in light of the pandemic's on-going effects, the 2021-2022 edition of this Prize is crucially important in supporting progress in the teaching field”, the CBSE said.

"Prize Money"

Funded by the Hamdan Bin Rashid AI Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Prize was created in 2008 and will be awarded for the seventh time next year.

The three laureates of the 2021-2022 editions will receive an award of US $100,000 each.

The Prize aims to improve teaching practices worldwide, especially in developing countries and marginalized and disadvantaged communities.

It rewards candidates who have made an outstanding contribution to enhancing the quality of teaching and learning.

"Nomination Process"

Candidates nominated for the Prize may be institutions, organizations and educational or research institutes.

“It is requested to forward the nomination to INCCU not later than 15th October 2021 for their consideration and examination. So that the selected nomination may be forwarded to UNESCO before 31st October 2021 (last date fixed by UNESCO)”, the CBSE said.

Nominated candidates can access the online application form through this link:

https://unes.co/hamdan-account-request

Applications for the Prize will be examined by a Jury of distinguished international professionals with expertise and experience of teacher-related issues and representing all of UNESCO's geographical regions.

The Secretariat of the Prize (teachergrizeg1unesco.org) also remains at your disposal for any additional information.

 

