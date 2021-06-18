India, Pakistan lag behind Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka in Peace Index

Sydney: India and Pakistan lagged behind Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Global Peace Index 2021 released Friday.
India has been ranked 135th whereas Pakistan is placed on 150th position in the 2021 Global Peace Index of 163 nations, according to the 15th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI) announced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) Sydney.
Also, India and Pakistan have been placed on the 5th and 6th positions respectively in Global Peace Index 2021 for South Asia, GPI, the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness, said.
In South Asia, Bhutan is the most peaceful nation followed by Nepal at rank 2, Bangladesh at rank 3, and Sri Lanka at rank 4.
Afghanistan is the least peaceful country in the world for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and Iraq.
On the other hand, Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008.
Iceland joined at the top of the index by New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal, and Slovenia.
The report said Covid was a "multiplying force" in future political instability and civil unrest. It added the level of this unrest going forward is likely to hinge on the speed and effectiveness of economic recovery. Countries with less debt and higher levels of positive peace were more likely to recover faster.
Despite this, overall three-quarters of people globally feel as safe or more safe today than they did five years ago. Some indicators of violence have recorded significant improvements since the start of the index, and 123 countries have seen murder rates fall since 2008.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.