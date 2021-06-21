Sharad Pawar launches mission to unseat Yogi from UP, Modi from Delhi

Mumbai/New Delhi: In a major initiative, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar will, from Tuesday, kick-start opposition unity efforts ahead of the 2021 Uttar Pradesh and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a top party official announced on Monday.
NCP sational spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that in the first round, Pawar will meet leaders of a few political major parties, media persons, lawyers, social ativists, retired judges and bureaucrats, analysts, and other prominent experts from different fields at his New Delhi home on Tuesday morning.
The political leaders would include Yashwant Sinha of the Trinamool Congress, Congress leaders Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference (NC), D. Raja of the CPI, former JD-U leader Pawan Verma, and others.
"Sharad Pawar ji and Shri Yashwant Sinha ji are co-chairing a discussion on the present national scenario. Yashwant Sinha has requested your kind presence and participation in the meeting," says the invite sent out by Rashtra Manch, Sinha's outfit.
Besides, he will also meet prominent personalities like Justice A.P. Singh (retd), Javed Akhtar, K.T.S. Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, A. Majeed Memon, Vandana Chavan, MP, S.Y. Qureshi, K.C. Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandy.
"They (Pawar and the leaders) will discuss the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Lok Sabha elections, and the current political situation in the country. After this, the leaders would decide on how to bring the other important opposition political parties together," Malik said.
State elections in Uttar Pradesh is slated to be held in 2021 whereas national elections will be held in 2024.
"Today, political strategist Prashant Kishor called on Pawar at his residence and briefed him about the prevailing national political scenario. They had met in Mumbai last week and had a second meeting in New Delhi today," he added.
Tuesday's Opposition parties joint meeting initiative starts months after Pawar had promised earlier this year to unite all opposition parties and present a formidable front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the next parliamentary elections.
Pawar was planning to campaign for Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal elections earlier this year but had to cancel his plans after he had to undergo some urgent medical procedures.
