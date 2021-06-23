"A Strong Message": Erdogan’s choice of Hijabi translator in Biden meeting hailed

Ankara: Activists and social media users are all praise for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his choice of a Hijabi translator for his meeting with US president Joe Biden.
Joe Biden and Erdogan held their first in-person meeting in Brussels on the side-lines of the NATO Summit on June 15, 2021.
Both the countries have termed the meeting “fruitful and sincere”. The two leaders held a detailed discussion of a potential Turkish mission to protect the airport following the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan besides other important bilateral matters.
However what caught the eyes of the activists and social media users is Erdogan’s choice of Fatima Kaoukji, a specialist in international relations, as his translator.
Daughter of Marwa Kaoukji, the first veiled deputy in the Turkish parliament, Fatima was seen sitting with Erdogan wearing Hijab while he held his discussion on bilateral issues with Joe Biden.
Marwa was banned from entering the Turkish parliament by then president Suleiman Demirel in 1999 and later her Turkish citizenship was revoked for wearing Hijab.
Interestingly, Erdogan is fluent in English and would not need a translator. But, in the Hijab wearing translator activists said he sent a strong message to counter Islamophobia.
“A very special message from Reis to all Islamophobics…. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Ms. Fatima Kavakci President Erdogan's translator”, a social media user wrote on Twitter tagging the photos of Erdogan’s meeting Biden with Fatima sitting alongside.
“The veiled girl next to President Erdogan during his meeting with US President Biden she drew attention with her veil. It is a message from for those who hate the veil and hijab”, another user wrote on Twitter.
“He speaks fluent English, but during his meeting with US President Biden, he came with the veiled translator.
“I respect this man.. A man who is proud of his language and patriotism, not like the Habila we followed who would be baked in South Africa a few years ago.. A man who is proud of his religion, and for that reason.. May God cherish him”, another Twitter user wrote.
