UP 2022 Polls: Owaisi asks candidates to sign loyalty contract, pay 10K fee

Lucknow: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has started inviting applications from candidates willing to contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The application will be in the prescribed form and will also include a loyalty contract.
"Loyalty Contract"
The 'loyalty contract' says that the applicant will campaign for the party in the election, working honestly for the party even in the event of not getting the ticket.
The applicants will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 along with the form.
AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali said:
"We have made up our mind to contest on 100 Muslim majority seats in Uttar Pradesh and there has also been a discussion about a possible alliance with like-minded parties. Although no final decision has been taken on this yet, the doors of both SP and BSP are open for us."
"We have made up our mind to contest on 100 Muslim majority seats in Uttar Pradesh and there has also been a discussion about a possible alliance with like-minded parties. Although no final decision has been taken on this yet, the doors of both SP and BSP are open for us."
He said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will take the final decision on the ticket distribution, for which he will visit the state soon.
In the recent panchayat polls in UP, AIMIM has done well in Akhilesh Yadav's constituency Azamgarh and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's hometown Prayagraj.
The rise in the graph of AIMIM in the UP panchayat elections has boosted the morale of the party workers.
In 2015 Zila Panchayat polls, the AIMIM had won four seats, and won 30 seats in December 2017 local polls.
On the other hand, the party had fielded its candidates on 38 seats in the 2017 assembly elections but did not win a single seat.
The party got 2,05,232 votes in entire Uttar Pradesh, which was only 0.2 per cent of the total votes polled.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.