“AP EAPCET 2021”: Registration steps, Imp Dates and Mock Test

Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Saturday released online the detailed notification, schedule and registration guidelines of of AP EAPCET, formerly known as EAMCET, to be held in August 2021.
Registration for EAPCET 2021 has started. Last date of application is July 25, 2021.
There are four steps to apply for AP EAPCET 2021. First step is to pay the fee and then proceed for filling up the online application form.
Follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.
1. Click here to go to official website: sche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on “Online Application” in the Menu Bar.
3. Click on “Fee Payment” to pay the fee.
4. Check and confirm your payment status.
5. Fill Application Form.
6. Take a printout
The AP EAPCET, formerly known as AP EAMCET, is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the government and private colleges located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Students should note that Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will conduct AP EAPCET on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on the scheduled date.
According to AP EAPCET 2021 notification released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the Andhra EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2021 will be held from August 19 to 25, 2021.
Online application for the important exam has been started on Saturday June 26. The last date of application is July 25, 2021.
Students appearing for EAPCET 2021 can access the website for Mock Test, detailed syllabus, exam centre, admit card and hall ticket relase date and other related details.
Notification of AP EAPCET-2021: 25-06-2021
Commencement of Submission of Online application forms: 26-06-2021
Last date for submission of online applications without late fee: 25-07-2021
Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 500/- : 05-08-2021
Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 1000/-: 10-08-2021
Last date for receipt of online applications with late fee of Rs. 5000/- : 16-08-2021
Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website https://sche.ap.gov.in/eapcet: 12-08-2021
Last date for receipt of applications with late fee of Rs. 10000/- :18-08-2021
Date of AP EAPCET Examination (Engineering): 19-08-2021 to 25-08-2021
Dates of AP EAPCET Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy): 19-08-2021 to 25-08-2021
Declaration of Preliminary Key (Engineering): Will be announced later.
Declaration of Preliminary Key (Agriculture and Pharmacy): Will be announced later.
Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: Will be announced later.
