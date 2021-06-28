logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Update

Russia records 20,538 Covid-19 new cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia now stands at 5,451,291

Monday June 28, 2021 7:37 AM, IANS

Russia Covid update today

Moscow: Russia has reported another 20,538 Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, according to the official data released on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,451,291, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Over 89% of Covid patients in Moscow infected with Delta variant

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 599 to 133,282 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 12,728 to 4,956,714.

"Moscow worst hit"

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,723 new cases, taking its total to 1,338,937.

According to official data, 37,603,085 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Friday.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo