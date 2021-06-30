Clubs, campaigners endorse 'Muslim Athletes Charter'

London: A number of Premier League clubs, campaigners and associations working for sportsmen have endorsed what is billed as one of its kind “Muslim Athletes Charter” released last week.
The 10-point charter was documented and released by Nujum Sports on June 25. Soon after its release, a number of clubs, campaigners and associations working for players have extended their support.
“Five Premier League clubs and 15 from the EFL have pledged to support the charter, with campaigners Kick it Out and the Football Supporters’ Association giving their backing”, Nujum Sports founder and the brain behind the charter, Ebadur Rahman, told BBC.
Ebadur Rahman, who previously worked for the Football Association, came with the idea after the latest incident of beer bottles placed in front of Paul Pogba at a post-match press briefing during Euro 2020.
“Incidents like Paul Pogba having beer bottles placed in front of him at Euro 2020 highlight the need for education”, Ebadur Rahman said.
The charter includes elements such as ensuring Muslim players have appropriate places to pray, making sure that Muslim athletes are allowed to fast without judgment or impediment during Ramadan, and informing non-Muslim players that alcohol is forbidden in Islam.
“With an increase of more Muslim players in the profession, Nujum Sports' Muslim Athlete Charter aims to listen, learn, and adopt good practice to help our players flourish and our fans feel loved And supported", the NGO said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The Charter seeks to "challenge organisations" to make progress in supporting Muslim sportsmen and women with signatories pledging to "create positive change", it said.
"Having spoken extensively to athletes and clubs, we felt it was the right time to have Muslim athlete charter in place in the UK. Clubs and organisations are joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality and recognition of the contribution Muslims make at their respective clubs and teams", it added.
According to Nujum Sports there are about 250 Muslim players in the first teams and academies across the top four leagues of English football.
Of these, Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and Chelsea's Champions League-winning N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger are the highest-profile players.
“The Charter is a game changer for Muslim players. We also hope the commitment to Muslim fans is given serious thought so we can inspire the new generation", Anwar, the campaign manager at Football Supporters Association (FSA) said.
Endorsing the initiative Watford Football Club wrote on Twitter, "We are proud to be among the first @premierleague clubs to pledge our support for the Muslim Athletes Charter, launched by @NujumSports."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.