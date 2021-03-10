Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2021: When, Where and How to Check

Bihar BSEB Class 12th Inter Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna is set to declare the Class 12 (Class XII Intermediate) 2021 exam result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in in the next few days.
Multiple media reports has earlier claimed that Bihar Board BSEB 12th result 2021 will be declared in February. The board officials had however refuted all these reports.
"Result will be declared earlier than last year, but not in Feb", Bihar Patna board officials said.
Bihar Class 12th exams of Science, Commerce and Arts last year were held between February 03 and 13, 2020. The board had declared the results of all the three streams on March 24 - in a record 40 days.
The 12th higher secondary board exams in Bihar this year were also held during the same period i.e. the exam started on Feb 3 and ended on Feb 13, 2021. Now since the board officials have confirmed that the result this year will be declared faster than last year, students can expect their result before March 24.
"The evaluation process will take some time, but can be faster than last year as the pandemic phase is almost over", the Bihar board official said.
After declaration, BSEB 12th result will be available for download on the official website including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in OR bsebssresult.com and bihar.indiaresults.com. The result is also sent via SMS on the registered mobile number of students.
Bihar board also publish the Merit List, and names and details of toppers.
This year the number of students who appeared for the Class XIIth exams in Bihar have increased despite the pandemic. According to the BSEB data, about 13.50 lakh wrote the annual exam as compared to 12.05 lakh students who wrote the 12th board exam in 2020.
The Bihar board registered an overall pass percentage of 80.44 in 2020 Inter exams. Steamwise, about 81.44% students cleared the BSEB Inter 2020 exams in Arts, 93.26% in Commerce and 77.39% in Science.
