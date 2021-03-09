Indonesia to have replica of UAE's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Solo, C Java: The Indonesian government has started construction of Sheikh Zayed Gand Mosque in Solo, Central Java, which is being built as a symbol of Indonesia-United Arab Emirates friendship.
The mosque, which will be built on a 3-hectare plot, will feature four minarets, with the main dome surrounded by smaller domes. It will be able to accommodate about 10,000 worshippers.
"This mosque that has a contemporary history will be dedicated to all Muslims and will be managed by the Indonesian government. Insya Allah (God willing), this mosque will bring great advantage to the public," Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said while laying the cornerstone for the mosque here on Saturday.
He highlighted the mosque, which is being built using a grant from UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, will serve as a symbol of Indonesia-UAE friendship.
Talking to Arab News, Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, said:
“The mosque will be almost 100 percent similar to the one in Abu Dhabi, but it will also incorporate some Indonesian ornaments and will maximize the use of local materials."
“The mosque will be almost 100 percent similar to the one in Abu Dhabi, but it will also incorporate some Indonesian ornaments and will maximize the use of local materials."
Meanwhile, UAE’s Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroui said the UAE government is trying to make the architecture of the mosque resemble that of the mosque in Abu Dhabi.
"As we all know; the mosque is the symbol of the very special architecture. It will serve not only as a place of worship, but also a tourist destination. The mosque built here would not only reflect the superiority of building architecture, but could also become a source of foreign exchange earnings," he said.
Located in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is the largest mosque in the United Arab Emirates. It is the key place of worship for the daily, Friday and Eid prayers. During Eid, it is visited by more than 41,000 people.
The Grand Mosque was constructed between 1996 and 2007. It was designed by Syrian architect Yousef Abdelky.
The mosque complex measures approximately 290 by 420 m (950 by 1,380 ft), covering an area of more than 12 hectares (30 acres), excluding exterior landscaping and vehicle parking. The main axis of the building is rotated about 11° south of true west, aligning it in the direction of the Kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.