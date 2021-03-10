India logs about 18K new Covid cases, 133 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 17,921 new coronavirus cases and 133 fatalities, taking the total tally to 1,12,62,707.
As per the Ministry's data, there are 1,84,598 active cases at present. Besides, 20,652 patients of Covid-19 were discharged in a day. A total 1,09,20,046 persons have been discharged so far.
The total number of deaths in the country has reached 1,58,063, as per the ministry data.
The recovery rate stands at 96.96 against 97.98 per cent recorded on Saturday, last week.
The drop in recovery rate and the increase in new and corresponding active cases have been attributed to various factors, including continued spike in infections in Maharashtra and the sudden spurt in Punjab.
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases reported are from these states.
According to Maharashtra Health Department, the state reported 9,927 new cases and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry also informed that 7,63,081 samples were tested on Tuesday. The cumulative tests done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stands at 22,34,79,877.
Till date, 2,43,67, 906 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country since the mass drive began on January 16.
The third phase of vaccination began on March 1 covering 27 crore of people above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.
The overall number of global Covid-19 cases Wednesday topped 117.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.60 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 117,534,499 and 2,609,748, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,093,947 and 527,643, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,244,786.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (11,122,429), Russia (4,293,750), the UK (4,241,858), France (3,992,755), Spain (3,164,982), Italy (3,101,093), Turkey (2,807,387), Germany (2,520,618), Colombia (2,282,372), Argentina (2,162,001), Mexico (2,137,884), Poland (1,811,036), Iran (1,706,559), South Africa (1,522,697), Ukraine (1,458,785), Indonesia (1,392,945), Peru (1,380,023), Czech Republic (1,335,815) and the Netherlands (1,143,481), the CSSE figures showed.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.