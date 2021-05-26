Modi govt seeks from social media platforms compliance status to new rule

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has written to the social media platforms, directing them to respond on their compliance to the new digital rules as soon as possible, "preferably today".
In its notice to the social media players, the ministry said:
"If you are considered as SSMI (Significant Social Media Intermediaries), please provide the reasons for the same, including the registered users on each of the services provided by you."
Along with the compliance status on the new rules, the ministry has also sought the details of the chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, resident grievance officer, including their respective contact details and physical contact address in India.
"Please confirm and share your response ASAP and preferably today itself," said the notice.
The timeline given by the Centre to different social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter etc. to comply with the 'Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021' ended on Tuesday.
As WhatsApp moves the Delhi High Court against the new rules for intermediaries saying they would violate privacy, Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said the government is committed to the right to privacy, but simultaneously it also has to maintain law and order and ensure national security.
"The Government of India is committed to ensure the Right of Privacy to all its citizens but at the same time it is also the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order and ensure national security," an official statement quoted the IT Minister Prasad as saying.
The statement said that the government respects the right of privacy and has no intention to violate it when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message.
It however, added that as per all established judicial dictum, no fundamental right, including the right to privacy, is absolute and it is subject to reasonable restrictions.
"The requirements in the Intermediary Guidelines pertaining to the first originator of information are an example of such a reasonable restriction," it said.
