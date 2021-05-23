Jewish settlers escorted to Al Aqsa, Israelis provoke amid ceasefire

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli force Sunday escorted some 50 Jewish settlers in the Al Aqsa Masjid Compound even as Muslim worshippers were busy offering dawn prayers.
The Islamic authority overseeing the holy site said Israeli police first used force to evacuate the Muslims worshippers.
Palestinian news agency WAFA quoting eyewitnesses said Israeli police assaulted Palestinian worshippers who were performing dawn prayers at the mosque and “excessively beat” them in order to make way for the Israeli Jewish settlers to storm the compound – Islam’s third-holiest site.
عاجل| بحماية قوات الاحتلال.. مستوطنون يقتحمون #المسجد_الأقصى المبارك. pic.twitter.com/GO7iMcPrxN— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 23, 2021
عاجل| بحماية قوات الاحتلال.. مستوطنون يقتحمون #المسجد_الأقصى المبارك. pic.twitter.com/GO7iMcPrxN
WAFA added that at least six Palestinians had been arrested, including Fadi Alyan, a guard at the Al-Aqsa Mosque who tried to film the incident, and Ali Wazouz, an employee of the Islamic Waqf Council, the religious body appointed by Jordan to oversee the Al-Aqsa compound.
The incident came two days after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Compound while Muslims were offering Friday prayers.
Reports said Israelis fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at Palestinians.
The moves are seen as the latest round of provocation by the Israeli forces even as they had agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas after 11 days of bloody fight that resulted after similar provocation May 6.
Hamas had warned that “Al Aqsa is red line for every Muslims”. It said any attempt to change the equation at Al Qudus or Al Aqsa will have consequences and retaliation.
As many as 243 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, died in the Israeli bombardment on Gaza.
On the other hand, 12 Israelis, including 02 children, died in the barrage of rockets fired by Hamas in retaliation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.