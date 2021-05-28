Class 12th board exam 2021: SC to hear PIL on cancellation today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will hear today a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding cancellation of Class 12th exams conducted by the CBSE and state boards.
The petition has been filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma.
“Good news to all of us. PIL filed for cancellation of Class 12th Board Examination listed on 28.05.2021”, she wrote on Twitter.
In her petition, Mamta while demanding cancellation of 12th board exam suggested assessment of 12th students and their result on the basis of “objective methodology”.
There are widespread concerns over holding the 12th board exam amidst the prevailing Coronavirus situation. However owing to importance of the annual exam, a good number of students are also in favour of appearing for the exam.
Citing the serious Covid situation, 10th exams conducted by CBSE, CISCE and a number of state boards have been cancelled.
Students and parents of the 12th students are demanding cancellation of 12th board exams.
However unanimity on the matter is evading even as the Centre had called a meeting on May 23. In the meeting holding 12th exam of only major subjects and some other options were discussed.
The centre had also sought suggestions and opinions of different states.
As of today the states are a divided house and are unable to decide whether to hold or cancel the 12th exam.
The 12th exam is important as based on it students appear in various entrance tests including NEET, JEE Main, NATA and others mandatory for admission in medical, engineering and architecture courses.
Against this backdrop the SC hearing on the matter becomes very important.
