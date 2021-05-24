States are a divided house over 12th board exams 2021

New Delhi: A day after Narendra Modi government held a high level meeting to discuss the 12th board exams conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state boards, unanimity evaded over the matter even as different suggestions are still coming.
While most of the states, mainly the ones ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), have favoured holding the exams, others are in favour of the centre exploring some other ways, including internal assessment similar to the one adopted for Class 10 students.
The Central government in the meeting held Sunday have asked the states to send their and views suggestions on 12th board exams by May 25.
In the meeting various options, including holding the exams only for major subjects, were discussed. The meeting however ended without any conclusion, according to Union Education Ministry.
A day after the meeting a number of states including Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, said the centre should not conduct the 12th board exams and instead should consider other method to evaluate and asses the students.
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad who attended the meeting called by the centre said she had proposed a “Non-Examination route” for Class 12 HSC students keeping in mind the current pandemic situation.
Stating that projection indicates that children are vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus, such an option should be actively examined, tweeted Gaikwad Sunday.
“Health and mental well-being of children, their families must be our priority. Students, parents have been sharing their concerns regarding sitting for exams amid the pandemic. Students have been studying in Class 12 for over 14 months”, Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.
“Personally, I believe that we should remove the uncertainty regarding exams and take a decision that is in student’s interest. Our focus should now be in evolving a uniform assessment policy, vaccination of all teachers and eligible students and safe resumption of schools, colleges campuses for the next academic year,” she said.
Somewhat similar views are expressed by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia who while demanding scrapping of the board exams, asked the centre to vaccinate all students before they appear for the competitive exams.
“1.5 crore Class 12th students across the country must be vaccinated on priority basis before they appear for any competitive exam”, Sisodia said a day after attending the meeting called by the centre.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that holding the Class 12 board examinations in the state would not be appropriate in the wake of the present COVID-19 situation.
“If the suggestions received from the stakeholders are considered, there is a consensus on the postponement of the examination. People feel that maintaining social distance will not be possible if the exams are conducted and children can get infected,” Soren said.
Punjab School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla,on the other hand said that the Union government should ensure the safety of students before taking decisions on examinations of Class 12.
Singla said that during difficult times, the safety and security of students and teachers must be on the priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard.
On the other hand, Gujarat is firm on holding the exams and said the state is in favour of conducting the 12th board exams.
“Everyone’s suggestion was taken in the meeting. We said that Class 12 exams have to be conducted, ensuring Covid preparedness and safety of candidates and staff. We have made our stand clear that these exams should be conducted,” Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said after the meeting.
Madhya Pradesh and Goa meanwhile said they will take the decision on conducting the 12th board exams soon.
