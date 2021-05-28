In Pictures: Worshippers at Masjid Al Aqsa on 2nd Friday after ceasefire

Occupied Jerusalem: Thousands of Muslims, majority of them Palestinians, offered Salatul Jumuah, Friday afternoon prayers, at Masjid Al Aqsa in occupied Jerusalem on May 28, 2021.
Unlike the last three Fridays when Muslims offered the day’s special prayers under the shadow of stun guns and amidst the firing of tear gas shells and stun grenades, today mark uneasy calm as they congregated to bow before Allah –The Almighty.
Friday May 28, 2021 also marked the day when UN Human Rights Council agreed to probe Israeli abuses and violence that it said could be “war crimes” in the latest was in Gaza, and decades of abuses elsewhere in Palestine and inside Israel.
Worshippers in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem before the start of Friday sermon today i.e. May 28, 2021.
Worshippers all ears as Imam delivers Friday sermon at Al Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem today i.e. May 28, 2021.
Worshippers offering Sunnah prayers before the start of Friday sermon at Al Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem today i.e. May 28, 2021.
Distribution of dates to worshipers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem today i.e. May 28, 2021.
Muslims offering Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard in Occupied Jerusalem today i.e. May 28, 2021.
Muslims offering Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard in Occupied Jerusalem as the inner hall is full.
