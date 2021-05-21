Israelis storm Masjid Al Aqsa, hours after Gaza truce - Watch

[File photo showing Palestinians gathered for Eid prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque on Thursday May 13, 2021.]
Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli security personnel stormed Masjid Al Aqsa soon after Friday prayers today and fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at Palestinians.
The latest incident took place hours after ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of bloody fight which came into force Friday morning.
Videos shared on social media showed Israeli police firing into crowds of Palestinian worshippers shortly after they had congregated for Friday prayers.
اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف قوات الاحتلال للمصلين في المسجد الأقصى بالرصـ.ـاص المطاطي وقنـ.ـابل الصوت pic.twitter.com/564C318Rkc— AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 21, 2021
Witnesses at Al Aqsa said the Israeli security-men stormed the Al Aqsa compound without any provocation from the Palestinian side.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld however justified the Israeli move and said officers had been targeted by Palestinians who threw stones, and began "riot" suppressing measures.
Earlier, Palestinians living in the occupied East Jerusalem flocked to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque early Friday and celebrated the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Holding Palestinian flags, thousands of people reached the mosque and celebrated the truce reached after 11 days of bloody fight.
As many as 243 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, died in the Israeli bombardment on Gaza.
On the other hand, 12 Israelis, including 02 children, died in the barrage of rockets fired by Hamas in retaliation.
Today’s storming of Al Aqsa Mosque could endanger the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel as the latest escalation between the two was the result of similar attempt by the latter on May 9 when thousands of Palestinians gathered at Al Aqsa Mosque to pray on the occasion of Laylat Al Qadr – 27th night of Ramadan.
Hamas had warned that “Al Aqsa is red line for every Muslims”. It said any attempt to change the equation at Al Qudus or Al Aqsa will have consequences and retaliation.
