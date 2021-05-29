Azam Khan critical, on oxygen support

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Founder and Chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Rampur Azam Khan is critical and on oxygen support, Medanta Hospital in Lucknow said Saturday.
"Condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical. He is on oxygen support," said Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.
Azam Khan, who was lodged in Sitapur jail, had tested positive for Covid on April 30.
According to the jail administration, Azam Khan was observing Ramadan fast before he complained of having contracted the infection with the Covid-19.
He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on May 9 after he complained of breathlessness.
Azim Khan's son Abdullah Azam is also Covid positive and is being treated at the same hospital. However, the director said that his condition is stable and he is recovering.
Azam Khan is Member of Parliament from Rampur while his son Abdullah is MLA.
This is a developing story. More on this to follow soon.
