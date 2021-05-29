Heavy wind blows off part of Ekta Hotel in Malegaon, 1 dead

[Front portion of Ekta Hotel, including the dining hall, collapsed Saturday afternoon due to heavy wind storm followed by rain. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Malegaon: The front portion of Ekta Hotel in Malegaon completely collapsed due to heavy wnd followed by rain Saturday afternoon leaving one dead.
Ekta Hotel is located on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway No.3 some 9 kms from Malegaon City.
The front portion of the hotel, including the dining hall, collapsed at around 03:30 pm Saturday.
“We received a message at around 03:30 pm saying that the hotel has met with some accident. When we reached here we found the part of the hotel completely collapsed”, local police officials said.
“There was heavy rain and storm today afternoon. That could be reason behind the tragic incident”, he added.
“More details will be known only after a probe”, he said.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Salman s/o Hafiz Mohammad Ramzan.
[ A team of local fire department is clearing the debris with the help of JCB machine. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail too visited the accident site.
A team of local fire department is clearing the debris with the help of JCB machine.
