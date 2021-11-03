Maharashtra B Arch Admission 2021: Registration starts

MAH CET Cell Architecture (B. Arch.) Admission 2021: Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year of the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch.) course has started on the official website mahacet.org.in from today i.e. Wednesday November 03, 2021.
Students seeking admission in First Year B Arch course in Maharashtra should note that the last date of application is November 13, 2921.
1. Click here to go to the official website: arch21.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note facility for Online Registration and Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till November 15, 2021 up to 5.00 p.m. at FC.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 03 to 13, 2021.
Display of B Arch 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 17, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 18 to 19, 2021
Display of Arch21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 21, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 21, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 06, 2021
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2020-2021 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
