MHT CET Result 2021 on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org Thursday

MHT CET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to declare the result of students who had appeared for MHT CET 2021 – Engineering (PCM) and Medical (PCB), on Thursday October 28, 2021.
Once declared MHT CET 2021 result will be available to students for download on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, the CET Cell said in a notification.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Under "Result CET 2021" on the home page check for MHT CET Result 2021and click on MHT CET 2021 scorecard.
3. Login using Application number and date of birh.
4. Click on the given link to check your result MHT CET score and rank in the merit list.
Candidates should note Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct Engineering, Pharmacy and Medical counselling for the year 2021-22 based on the score and merit list rank of the students in MHT CET.
Separate notifications for the 2021 admission counselling through CAP rounds of all thress streams will be pusblished after declaration of MHT CET result.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier released the answer key of MHT CET PCM and MHT CET PCB both on the official websites.
Along with the answer keys, the CET Cell also published question paper, candidates’ responses and OMR sheet for reference.
The CET Cell also asked the candidates to submit grievances or objection if any till 05:00 pm on October 13, 2021.
MHT CET this year was held from 20 September 2021 to 01 October 2021 in multiple shifts.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra had started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2021 from June 08, 2021. This was done even as the CET date was not finalised.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had in February released detailed syllabus in PDF exam pattern, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution of marks.
