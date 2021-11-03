Maharashtra Direct 2nd yr B Pharm Admission 2021: Registration begins

MAH CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2021: Online registration for the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy) has started on the official website mahacet.org.in from today i.e. Wednesday November 03, 2021.
Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year B Pharm course should note that the last date of application is November 14, 2921 and last date for document verification is November 15, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp21.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note facility for Online Registration and Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till November 15, 2021 up to 5.00 p.m. at FC.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 03 to 14, 2021.
Display of DSP 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 16, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 17 to 19, 2021
Display of DSP21 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 20, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 20, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 21 CAP Round I: November 25, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 29, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 04, 2021
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2020-2021 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
