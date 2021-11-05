logo
UGEAC 2021 Merit List on Nov 20, Last date to apply Nov 16

Accordingly, UGEAC 2021 Merit List which was supposed to be published on November 06 will now be published on November 20, 2021

Friday November 5, 2021 11:16 AM, ummid.com News Network

UGEAC 2021 Last Date of Application

UGEAC 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has extended the last date of application and online registration for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2021 counselling conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar.

The last date of registration for Bihar UG Engineering Counselling was initially fixed as November 02, 2021. It has now been extended till November 16, 2021.

UGEAC 2021 Revised Schedule

Online Registration starting date: 22.10.2021

Online Registration closing date: 16.11.2021 (Initially fixed as November 02, 2021)

Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card with final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate 17.11.2021 (11.59 P.M.)

Online Editing of Application Form: 18.11.2021 to 19.11.2021

Publication of Merit list of UGEAC-2021: 20.11.2021 (8.00 P.M.)

Proposed date of Online Counselling: To be notified later.

 


Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) started through its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Online Registration for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2021 from November 22.

Direct link for UGEAC 2021 registration

1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “Online Application Portal of UGEAC 2021”.
3. Click on the link “Apply for UGEAC”.
4. Click on “New Registration” on the right side of the home page.
5. Enter JEE Main 2021 Application number and click on “verify”.
6. Please check that your name and other details are automatically inserted after clicking on verify button.
7. Fill if any field is empty.
8. Enter the Captcha code and click on submit.

Candidates can download UGEAC information brochure from the website for further details such as fee structure, eligibility and detailed step by step guidelines.


