UGEAC 2021: Registration Starts, Here's Step by Step Guide

UGEAC 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started through its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Online Registration for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2021.
Candidates who wish to take admission in Engineering Colleges running in Bihar state should note that the online registration for UGEAC counselling has started from today i.e. Friday October 22, 2021.
Last date of application has been fixed as November 02, 2021.
Please note that candidates who have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) exam and have also cleared JEE Main eligible for UGEAC 2021.
Candidates should also keep their JEE Main application details, Aadhar Card, Mobile Number, Email ID, scanned copy of photograph (less than 100 KB in size), scanned copy of signature (less than 100 kb in size), and credit card/debit card or Net Banking details for payment of counselling fees.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “Online Application Portal of UGEAC 2021”.
3. Click on the link “Apply for UGEAC”.
4. Click on “New Registration” on the right side of the home page.
5. Enter JEE Main 2021 Application number and click on “verify”.
6. Please check that your name and other details are automatically inserted after clicking on verify button.
7. Fill if any field is empty.
8. Enter the Captcha code and click on submit.
Online Registration starting date: 22.10.2021
Online Registration closing date: 02.11.2021 (11.59 P.M.)
Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card with final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate 03.11.2021 (11.59 P.M.)
Online Editing of Application Form: 04.11.2021 to 05.11.2021
Publication of Merit list of UGEAC-2021: 06.11.2021 (8.00 P.M.)
Proposed date of Online Counselling: To be notified later.
Candidates can also download UGEAC information brochure from the website for further details such as fee structure, eligibility and detailed step by step guidelines.
